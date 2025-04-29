ERKKI KOORT Putin can't help but go too far again

When the war in Ukraine became a large-scale aggression in 2022, Russia found itself largely isolated. In March and April, the stories in the news were mostly about President Putin or Foreign Minister Lavrov discussing the situation and cooperation with the rulers of some of the states they themselves had created, such as Abkhazia or South Ossetia. The ruler of Belarus remained loyal, and the Central Asian countries also returned after the initial shock, albeit cautiously. True, the German chancellor and the president of France also called. But things weren't going well.

Central Asia had also been shocked by the deployment of Russian troops to Kazakhstan (although at the latter's request) and the countries there were anxious about the future actions of these troops. The troops were quickly withdrawn, but the anxiety remained because most of these countries belonged to the CIS, and previously Ukraine, too, used to have a representative at that table. At these meetings, Putin would boast about bombing Kyiv, inevitably raising the question of who might be next. After all, the paratroopers left Kazakhstan quickly in January 2022 only because the invasion of Ukraine was imminent and they were needed to capture Hostomel airport.

Decreasing clout