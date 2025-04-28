EDITORIAL So let's invite Trump to Tallinn!

Sometimes, one just needs a bit of luck. Estonia has been fortunate in that, in French, the historical language of international diplomacy, Estonie is listed alphabetically next to the United States (États-Unis). This is why President Alar Karis sat next to the US presidential couple at Pope Francis' funeral service on Saturday.

Simply having luck is usually not enough, of course – a good opportunity that falls into one's lap must not let go by, but rather seized. This is exactly what Karis did; he didn't just pose for a photo with famous faces but also spoke with Donald Trump after the ceremony about the Ukraine peace plan and transatlantic relations, and invited him to visit Estonia – receiving in return an invitation to Washington.

What happens next will depend on the efforts of diplomats – whether and when Trump will actually come to Estonia. At this point, it is likely difficult to say whether a visit to this part of the world can be fitted into the US president's busy schedule.