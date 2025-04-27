President Karis invites Trump to visit Estonia

Karis, who was seated next to the US presidential couple at the funeral, told ERR radio news that he extended an invitation to Trump to come to Estonia and Trump, in turn, invited him to visit Washington.

«We also discussed transatlantic relations and the fact that they are important for both sides, not only for Europe but also from America's perspective. President Trump agreed with this. Now we'll see how to make these relations better compared to their current state,» Karis said.

He added that the invitations were official, but no specific dates had been agreed upon yet.

«So, we'll be trying to find a time when President Trump could come to this corner of the world. Surely, when he comes here, he will also visit Finland and Latvia, and other neighboring countries. But it is still a very early stage to talk about it more specifically,» Karis said.

The Estonian head of state also spoke with Tump about the Ukraine peace process.