ILMAR RAAG How to organize wartime evacuation in Estonia?

Most of them will try to get on a ship to go to Sweden, but Tallink's capacity will already be insufficient at this stage to smoothly handle such a large number of passengers. As long as the road to Poland is open, a smaller portion will try to leave by land.

Next, the aspect of public threat assessment comes into play. What does the official threat assessment say? Does the state see the possibility of the crisis escalating? This would trigger the state's readiness escalation plan, which in turn would provoke the continuation of spontaneous evacuation.

In the most dangerous scenario, the adversary will exploit the panic of the people trying to flee to overwhelm the resources of emergency services and public order enforcement. This means that the adversary can relatively easily organize more explosions, unidentified drone attacks, etc., in the days leading up to the actual invasion. Based on the Ukrainian example, we would have about 200,000 people on the move on the first day of the war, about half of whom would try to get on some ship. At the same time, at least a certain number of the adversary's saboteurs would be operating in Tallinn and Harju County, whose task is to aggravate chaos, as this would hinder the Estonian defense forces from carrying out operations.