Estonian government approves withdrawal from anti-personnel mines ban

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the Foreign Ministry initiated the withdrawal process due to the deteriorating security environment caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. «Russia, our greatest security threat, is not a party to the Ottawa Convention and has mined over 100,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory,» he said. «It is essential for the Estonian defense forces to have greater flexibility and freedom in choosing weapons systems, considering the nature of the threats directed at us and the behavior of the potential adversary.»

«With this step, Estonia sends a clear message: we are ready and capable of using all necessary measures to defend our territory and our freedom,» Tsahkna emphasized.

In parallel with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland have also decided to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention or have initiated the corresponding process.

«Withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention does not affect Estonia's ongoing commitment to international law, including the observance and protection of international humanitarian law,» the foreign minister added.