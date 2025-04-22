INTERVIEW Bishop Philippe Jourdan: Pope Francis gave Estonia his last gift and then he died…

It was said he would sometimes have lunch in Rome with ordinary people who could just sit next to him and talk. That is not exactly typical behavior for a pope, is it?

Yes, exactly. This simplicity and humility were very characteristic of him. I have had some contact with Pope Benedict and Pope John Paul II, and they were also very approachable when you spoke to them directly. But with Pope Francis, it was even more tangible. It was so easy to talk to him. I think that was part of his message, his legacy. To be with others, to be like an equal among them.

And I think that says something about how the church itself can and should be like a mother to all, especially to those far from the church. That is what he always wanted, the church not just as a teacher, but as a mother or father who cares, who meets you where you are, who wants to be with their children. That is a way of behaving that really has an impact. One of the fruits of his papacy is that new attitude from the church toward people.