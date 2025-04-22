Homeland Security orders Estonian crypto millionaires to leave US immediately

The letter from the DHS gave the two men instructions that conflicted with their court orders, according to which the men are to stay on parole in King County until sentencing in August, The Seattle Times reports.

«DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately,» read the letters sent to both men separately.

«These communications have caused Ivan and Sergei significant anxiety,» attorneys for Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin told Judge Robert Lasnik of the Western District of Washington in a joint letter last week.

Potapenko and Turõgin intend to comply with the court order to stay in King County, despite instructions from the federal government, their New York attorneys Andrey Spektor and Mark Bini told The Seattle Times in an email.

The defense attorneys also worked with prosecutors to resolve the conflicting orders. Homeland Security Investigations approved a one-year deferral of the DHS order to self-deport, starting April 11.