Estonian formin: Hungary would hurt EU taxpayers by lifting Russia sanctions

Tsahkna admitted that Belgium cannot be left alone in that complicated situation and that such a decision would need to be collectively taken by a group of states, ideally including the entire G7.

The European Commission has been trying to develop a fallback plan in case Orbán follows through on his threat. Tsahkna proposed forming a "coalition of the willing" that goes beyond the EU to include G7 members and countries such as Norway.

«We need a legal framework that we can rely on even if EU unity breaks down,» he stressed. According to Tsahkna, negotiations with Hungary should not be cut off, as the country is facing serious economic problems and is heavily dependent on EU funding.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia has been trying to find ways to get to the assets despite them being frozen, for example by trying to sell portions to investors, who would recover them once they are unfrozen at a future date. Tsahkna dismissed those schemes as unrealistic.

«The fact is that they don’t have these assets, they are frozen in Europe,» he said.

The Estonian foreign minister noted that ultimately, what happens with the sanctions rollover and the frozen assets depends on peace negotiations brokered by the United States.