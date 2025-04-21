EDITORIAL An ever less likely truce

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a truce for the Easter holidays, intended to last from 6 p.m. on April 19 to the evening of April 21. This year, both Western and Orthodox churches are celebrating Easter on the same weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that Ukrainians would also stop firing if the enemy did the same.

However, reports from Ukraine show that Russian forces did not keep that promise. Their activity did slow down, but in some places on the front, they did not stop the shelling and attacks. It rather seems they were trying to give the impression of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Sunday, April 20, marked the date that Finnish President Alexander Stubb had earlier suggested might be a possible deadline for a truce agreement between Ukraine and Russia. There is no truce in sight.