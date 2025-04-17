MIKK SALU Several mistakes in a row: voting rights of gray passport holders, the SALK foundation, and the Urmas Reinsalu case

The reason to be skeptical is rooted elsewhere. It could be called an Edmund Burke-style argument. Namely, if something works, there's no point in tinkering with it, especially if there's no good evidence that the change would make something better. And especially when it's something very important, as the electoral system written into the Constitution certainly is. It's not worth poking at something that works.

Currently, there are several other issues of a similar category in Estonian politics, and all of them are problematic in the same way and for similar reasons. EKRE's fight against e-elections (previously mainly led by the Center Party). The SALK foundation case, which first went through the political parties financing oversight committee ERJK and has now been sued by various parties. And most recently, the Isamaa and Urmas Reinsalu case, which is also a question of party financing.

None of these issues deal with the content of politics, but with the rules of doing politics. Different parties and voters of different parties also have completely different views on these issues. Depending on how decisions are made, someone loses and someone feels like they have lost.