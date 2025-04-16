This is what Patriarch Kirill said in a sermon on March 3, at the beginning of Lent: «Look what is happening in fraternal Ukraine! Our brothers and sisters are truly suffering there and are being persecuted just because they belong to the canonical Orthodox Church. And this is happening in Europe, in a country that swears allegiance to European values! Therefore, prayer for our suffering brothers and sisters in Ukraine must not be a formality. We must truly pray to the Lord to bring peace to the land of Ukraine and at the same time strengthen in faith, piety, and loyalty to the Church our brothers and sisters who are today subjected to undoubtedly very dangerous pressure with demands to leave canonical Orthodoxy and enter into communion with those who have no grace of God, but who only organize some kind of religious-political game.» So going by the patriarch's line of thought, it must be acknowledged that what is going on in Ukraine is not bloodshed, but only a «religious-political game.» And this is said by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the fourth year of the fratricidal war unleashed by Russia. For him, it is just a game.