VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS I probably won't become a professional armed defender, but...

Politicians may argue endlessly in the media and among themselves, but when you find yourself at an internal Kaitseliit event, you can't help but think how hopeful it is that people with such different political beliefs can share the same space. Such unity of spirit tends not to be shown in politics.

People in uniform

It's not just about physical fitness, it's also about being fit mentally, which surprisingly can be supported by clothing. What do you feel when you see an ambulance and people in red paramedic clothing? That help is coming. What do you feel when you see people in police uniforms? That this is an area under control. But what about camouflage uniforms, what feeling do they evoke? As recently as a couple of years ago, this uniform raised questions for me: is everything okay, is it dangerous here, is someone already attacking? Only after completing my first military courses did I realize that the uniform does not instill fear, but rather the opposite: people in uniform give a feeling of security. The fact that there are people in society who are ready to take up the task of defending us immediately – that's what the uniform suggests.