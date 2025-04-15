VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS I probably won't become a professional armed defender, but...

- Joining the Kaitseliit is a sign of the strength of society.
- Knowledge of how to act in a crisis is necessary.
- There are also many women among new Kaitseliit members.
While there's a high demand in society for the publication of threat assessments, the question «why join the Kaitseliit?» is still one that many would naturally ask. After all, you were never involved in security?! You are a woman?! You are not so young anymore?! You have a completely different ethnic background?! Why now? Taking all these reasons together, I joined a year ago, columnist Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa) writes.
Let's take the tension out of it right now: I probably won't become and don't need to become a professional armed defender. But! The Ukrainian experience has clearly demonstrated that the range of knowledge one could acquire «before...» is much wider. And the preparedness of ordinary civilians could be significantly more diverse than was thought until a couple of years ago.
«In our context, every step actually means working with civilian structures – the Rescue Board, the Police and Border Guard Board, local governments, and companies. Therefore, the Kaitseliit needs to discuss some of its plans with the public,» we can read in a recently published text by Ilmar Raag, a member of the Kaitseliit and a communications expert. The more people there are who know who and what will step into action, and how, in an «if...» situation, the better it actually is for them but also for the whole society. In other words, so as not to be helpless or yet another person in need of help, not put an extra burden on the system in a crisis situation, but to know what to do and also help those who are weaker than you.
It's you, or someone else will decide for you
Quite a few behavior patterns begin with the answer to the question: are you more of a subject or an object? In other words, in your world, are all decisions made for you by (feel free to choose the most fitting one) bad politicians, your employer, the international situation, God, the weather, fate, the Illuminati, childhood trauma… (who are also to blame for your misfortunes)? Or, considering all the circumstances around you, you still act independently and make your own decisions. The latter option means that a phrase like «I had no other choice, what else could I have done?!» probably doesn't sit well with you.
A couple of years ago, Vaba Lava staged a production titled «Choose a Better Version». In this production, Ukrainian actors portrayed – more than convincingly – how people can behave in radically different ways in the exact same situation, and where each chosen path can lead. There don't seem to be any «right» answers, but there are answers that align with you. When the world around you suddenly turns upside down, that's when these forced choices of life come to the forefront. Yes, someone is making – or may already have made – their brutal move, and that influences your decision. Although the emphasis is on «influences» – ultimately, the choices are still yours. Always yours. That is, of course, if you prefer to be a subject.
To cleanse yourself of the media picture
The media mainstream has recently been publishing more and more disturbing, frightening news, stories about situations and people who may pose a threat. Above all, this undermines our society's sense of security. Equipping yourself with this reason alone to join the Kaitseliit can unexpectedly restore your confidence in the strength of society. Because all of a sudden you discover how many volunteers joined for similar reasons: to gain new knowledge, experiences, and to show their will not just in words. Nobody here is bragging about their name, job titles and achievements. The situation in Ukraine has brought new members to the Kaitseliit from the world of business, from the top ranks of big companies, as well as people who are still very young, and those active in creative fields – it's a diverse but determined crowd. You discover that you are not alone at all in your choices.
Politicians may argue endlessly in the media and among themselves, but when you find yourself at an internal Kaitseliit event, you can't help but think how hopeful it is that people with such different political beliefs can share the same space.
Many of the new people who join are women, who are not asking for less workload or separate tasks. There are many who have never held a gun before, but are now aiming to get their marksmanship right just in case. There are those who, because of their age, could rely on younger people, but have decided to regain their fitness, mental and physical alike. And, to my great joy, many people of other ethnic backgrounds, including Russians living in Estonia. Those who perhaps do not reach the media because their message does not qualify as «disturbing to readers», but on the contrary, is all about joining and participating in the acquisition of knowledge.
People in uniform
It's not just about physical fitness, it's also about being fit mentally, which surprisingly can be supported by clothing. What do you feel when you see an ambulance and people in red paramedic clothing? That help is coming. What do you feel when you see people in police uniforms? That this is an area under control. But what about camouflage uniforms, what feeling do they evoke? As recently as a couple of years ago, this uniform raised questions for me: is everything okay, is it dangerous here, is someone already attacking? Only after completing my first military courses did I realize that the uniform does not instill fear, but rather the opposite: people in uniform give a feeling of security. The fact that there are people in society who are ready to take up the task of defending us immediately – that's what the uniform suggests.
Readiness also comes with knowledge. It is clear that a professional whose job is to defend is not easily comparable to a volunteer who only decided to join yesterday. Yet the state undeniably invests in public security by offering civilians the chance to take part in extremely well organized defense-related courses, providing them with essential knowledge for crisis situations. All that is required from the participant is time and genuine commitment – the rest has already been thoughtfully structured for them.
Responsibility as a signal
At the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, many people found their thoughts, emotions, and connections between things lining up in new ways. A little time had passed since my last political debates as a member of the Riigikogu and my voluntary departure from politics when I came to a realization: it wasn't my official positions that dictated my sense of responsibility – it was my sense of responsibility that had always determined the roles I chose for myself. And you can give up a political post, but the responsibility stays with you. A simple truth, but nice to get to know about yourself.
Of course, I hope I'll never have to use the new knowledge I've gained. But the very reason we won't have to use it lies in as many people as possible choosing to acquire it. And there's more. This isn't just a practical challenge – it's also a communicative signal: a signal of a united society. Not just to ourselves, but to those outside. That we're not rushing to buy property abroad, but are busy acquiring knowledge here. That includes those who think of themselves just as civilians, as women, as not-so-young-anymore, or as members of society with a different ethnic background.
Glory to the Kaitseliit! For Estonia!