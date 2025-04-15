Woman sentenced for using Kremlin money to fund treason suspect's defense

Sokolova was convicted in a plea bargain of breaching sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation and sentenced to one year and four months in prison. The court counted her time in pretrial detention from Dec. 16 last year to April 15 this year toward the sentence. The remaining part of the sentence was substituted with 360 hours of community service, to be completed within 16 months of the ruling entering into force.

During her community service, Sokolova must comply with supervision requirements, including refraining from contact with Russian Federation officials or anyone working on behalf of the Russian state.

In addition, the court confiscated 10,000 euros in cash seized from Sokolova when she crossed the Russian border. She was also ordered to pay 1,389 euros in procedural costs.

According to the charges, Sokolova was aware that the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, a Kremlin-linked organization, was on the EU sanctions list. Nevertheless, she allowed the fund to transfer money intended to cover Andronov's legal expenses to her various bank accounts in Russia. She then withdrew the money in cash, crossed the Russian-Estonian border with it, and delivered it to Andronov's defense attorneys Arina Liskmann-Getsu and Urmas Simon.