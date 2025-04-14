ISS says Kremlin's influence activities increasingly targeting young people

In its annual review published on Monday, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) notes that the threat to Estonia's constitutional order continues to stem mainly from the Russian Federation's pursuit of aggressive foreign policy objectives, as part of which young people are being targeted more and more intensively.
«Broadly speaking, propaganda-driven hostility in public spaces has decreased, but incitement and influence efforts have increasingly moved to the virtual sphere. A new and more dangerous element in these operations is the emergence of acts of sabotage, which are far more difficult to detect,» the ISS said.
While the ISS' previous annual review focused on how Russia exploits regional marginalization in Estonia to deepen divisions, this year's primary concern is Russia's efforts to target young people.
«In Estonia, those most influenced by Kremlin propaganda tend to be older individuals, and this demographic is slowly declining. The majority of Estonia's Russian-speaking population prefers the information space and values of Estonia and the West over those of authoritarian Russia. The impact of the Kremlin's street-level political activities in Estonia has diminished due to sanctions and the relocation of activists to Russia. To further its divisive agenda and maintain its shrinking sphere of influence, the Kremlin is making a concerted effort to attract young people from neighboring countries to events in Russia, targeting those it considers more impressionable,» the annual review says.
These individuals can later be exploited for geopolitical purposes or used to influence politics in their home countries. Although this tactic has been employed for decades, it has not produced significant success in Estonia.
«After a period of reduced youth-focused propaganda events abroad due to the war, the Kremlin is once again actively offering free online and in-person programs, competitions, excursions and Olympiads designed to lure in young participants under the guise of legitimate opportunities. These contests often present travel to Russia as a prize. However, the reality is that anyone who falls for the misleading slogans may be drawn in. It is important to remember that nothing comes without a price,» it says.
Young people in Estonia and other countries show little interest in propaganda events that reflect Russia's interpretation of World War II. Even within Russian schools, students generally show low levels of historical interest. Consequently, Russia promotes these events both domestically and internationally by connecting them to contemporary themes -- such as IT, environmental issues, media, international relations, business networks and entrepreneurship -- to make them more appealing.
«Youth recruitment remains a priority of the Kremlin's strategy of division, even during its ongoing war against Ukraine. Russian embassies abroad are
tasked with actively pursuing this objective. For example, the Russian Embassy in Estonia promotes various youth competitions and opportunities through its media channels. In 2025, the central theme will be the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin aims to attract a significant number of young people from abroad to participate in its propaganda events in Russia. This effort is designed to create the illusion of international
support for its war effort,» the annual review says.
Last year, the serious risks associated with Russian propaganda events became more apparent to the public. Unfortunately, many adults involved are still reluctant to acknowledge these issues. After the occupation of Crimea, a foundation called Sodruzhestvo, created by former participants of the Artek youth camp, announced a competition called «Artek -- The Capital of Childhood» on its website. The winners included 20 delegations from around the world, among them Flamingo, a ballroom dance group based at Narva's Rugodiv Cultural Centre and led by Elena Kurgan. The prize was a free trip to Artek's 8th International Session -- which was framed as an «opportunity» but actually involved sending Estonian children to a war zone.
The camp organized meetings with individuals who are under sanctions in multiple countries for crimes against peace. Among those present was Yuri Borisov, the director general of the Russian state corporation Roskosmos, as well as Russian television host Dmitry Kiselyov, who Western nations have sanctioned for spreading Kremlin propaganda in support of Russia's military presence in Ukraine. The children also attended a performance by singer and politician Denis Maidanov, whose songs often emphasize Russian nationalist themes.
The children who traveled to the camp were later used in Artek's propaganda materials.
As Russia continues its hostile influence activities against young people with the same force as before, the Estonian government decided to impose a new sanction in 2024 to protect against the influence activities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.