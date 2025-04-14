support for its war effort,» the annual review says.

Last year, the serious risks associated with Russian propaganda events became more apparent to the public. Unfortunately, many adults involved are still reluctant to acknowledge these issues. After the occupation of Crimea, a foundation called Sodruzhestvo, created by former participants of the Artek youth camp, announced a competition called «Artek -- The Capital of Childhood» on its website. The winners included 20 delegations from around the world, among them Flamingo, a ballroom dance group based at Narva's Rugodiv Cultural Centre and led by Elena Kurgan. The prize was a free trip to Artek's 8th International Session -- which was framed as an «opportunity» but actually involved sending Estonian children to a war zone.

The camp organized meetings with individuals who are under sanctions in multiple countries for crimes against peace. Among those present was Yuri Borisov, the director general of the Russian state corporation Roskosmos, as well as Russian television host Dmitry Kiselyov, who Western nations have sanctioned for spreading Kremlin propaganda in support of Russia's military presence in Ukraine. The children also attended a performance by singer and politician Denis Maidanov, whose songs often emphasize Russian nationalist themes.

The children who traveled to the camp were later used in Artek's propaganda materials.