MART KULDKEPP In troubled times, this is what the Baltic states can rely on

After February 24, 2022, Russia's neighbors in Eastern Europe could indeed beat their chests and tell the Western world — which had been accusing them of Russophobia since the Soviet collapse — «We told you so!» (Thankfully, this opportunity was not overly abused.) But today, after decades of foreign policy rooted in transatlantic orientation, the Baltic states have little choice but to admit their previous lack of caution, and save whatever can still be saved.

The same, of course, applies to many other European countries, including the United Kingdom, but also Denmark, known for its pro-American leanings, which now finds itself, at least rhetorically, having to confront territorial aggression from the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, France and Germany are emerging as Europe's new security leaders. France never allowed its defense dependence on the United States to deepen to the point where managing the risks would be impossible. Now President Emmanuel Macron has the chance to reap the benefits of a policy long regarded as irrational. Germany, which for years showed passivity on security issues, has in recent weeks surprised with its decisive action, both in terms of funding and setting the necessary political priorities.