PHOTOS AND VIDEO Estonian Navy detains tanker bound for Russia in Gulf of Finland

Cmdr. Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy, said that the vessel was stopped to verify its documents and legal status.

«During a routine inspection, there was reason to suspect the ship lacked a flag state and valid insurance. The vessel is also subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Switzerland,» Värk said.

Police and Border Guard Board representative Veiko Kommussaar said it was confirmed by the time the vessel was detained that the tanker had no valid flag state, which prohibits it from sailing.

«Estonia exercised its right to detain the vessel,» Kommussaar said, adding that a Police and Border Guard Board helicopter assisted in the operation.

There are 24 third-country nationals on board. The captain is a Chinese citizen, while the rest of the crew are believed to be citizens of Mauritania, according to Kommusaar.

Although the vessel presented a flag certificate from Djibouti, representatives of Djibouti have confirmed that the ship is not registered there. The vessel's owner is currently unknown.