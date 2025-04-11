Estonian parlt adopts amendments to Churches, Congregations Act

The aim of the law is to separate the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church, formerly known as the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), which is subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, which in turn supports aggression, from its mother church.

Altogether 60 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of the passage of the amendments, while 13 were against them.

According to the act passed by the Riigikogu, the churches, congregations or monasteries operating in Estonia may not be guided in their activities by a person or association located in a foreign country and having significant influence, nor linked by statutes, contracts or other documents, or economically, to a religious association, spiritual center, governing body or spiritual leader located in a foreign country, if they pose a threat to the security or constitutional or public order of the Estonian state. Such a threat may occur, among other things, when a spiritual center, governing body, spiritual leader, person or association supports or has supported military aggression or has called for war, a terrorist crime or otherwise unlawful use of armed force or violence.

The act also specifies who can serve as a minister of religion or be a member of the management board of a religious association in Estonia. A person who is not allowed to reside or stay in Estonia cannot be a minister of religion or a member of the management board of a religious association. In addition, the requirements for the statutes of a religious association are specified, and the possibility is created for leaving a church whose activities, statutes, or membership of the management board do not meet the established requirements. To do this, a congregation or a monastery has to adopt new statutes and to enter the amendments complying with the requirements into the register without the approval of the church’s governing body, as it may not be realistic to obtain such approval.