EDITORIAL Epilogue to «the great onion war»*

This dispute goes back to the 15th century, when the Turks conquered the Orthodox city of Constantinople – the «Second Rome» – after which Moscow gradually began to regard itself as the protector of all Orthodox Christians. The term «Third Rome»​ holds a central place in the imperial ideology of present-day Russia.

Going back to the early days of Estonia's regained independence in the 1990s, a major church conflict broke out in Estonia when Moscow used every means at its disposal to prevent the restoration of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church under the authority of the patriarch of Constantinople. In the end, some congregations and church buildings went to one side, and others to the other. MPEÕK still wanted the same name – Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church – and when it did not get it, refused for years to legalize its activities, doing so only in 2002. Most likely, in those years Moscow pressured the Estonian government to make a decision favorable to Moscow, and our government found it difficult to resist, as Moscow played the «religious freedom» card.

That card has once again been played, but the war in Ukraine has stripped away the masks. The roots of the Orthodox Church are in Constantinople. Those who disagree do not necessarily have to be labeled heretics, but it is time to understand that the connection to the Moscow Patriarchate is a relic of the occupation era, with no legitimate basis in church history.