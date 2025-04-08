KARIS AT MEETING WITH DUDA We must pull ourselves together in NATO and Europe

«Europe is built on peace, freedom and cooperation. But now we need to act to protect all of this, get our security in order and pull ourselves together in NATO and Europe. We need greater investments in our defense capabilities, better defense industry readiness and stronger political will. Poland is a clear leader here,» Karis said.

«Estonia is moving in the same direction -- already next year we will reach 5 percent of GDP in defense spending. We are not doing this for a slogan, but because this stems from NATO's defense plans, so that we are truly defense-ready,» the president added.

The heads of state of Estonia and Poland spoke about the NATO summit taking place in The Hague this summer.

«A new and realistic Russia strategy must be adopted there. Increasing NATO's defense spending must be the norm, not the exception. Poland and Estonia are already doing it -- we are not just talking about the goal, but about actual choices and contributions,» the Estonian head of state said.

According to Karis, Estonia is grateful to Poland for its strong contribution to ensuring air security in our region.