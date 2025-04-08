ÜLLE HARJU Officials bringing million-euro fines upon the people enjoy impunity

The «fine» would come in the form of a forced purchase of emission allowances in the land use sector (LULUCF), which includes forestry, agriculture, peat production, etc.

A carefully composed myth has been created to deceive the public — that Brussels has imposed an unfair carbon reduction system on Estonia and that «spineless» ministers foolishly bowed before the EU and took on overly ambitious commitments. To save what can still be saved, we are told, logging must be rapidly increased because Estonian forests are supposedly too old due to «historical baggage» and incapable of absorbing carbon.

The actual cause of the CO₂ emissions leading to a fine is the opposite: rampant overlogging, which has resulted in Estonian forests being on average younger than ever before. We will have to pay not only for the increased carbon emissions caused by overlogging, but, absurdly, also for covering up the problem.

Cutting even more would be like trying to put out a fire with gasoline. When it comes to the fine, there is still a chance that Brussels may change its policy and we might (partially) avoid paying. But the other consequence is far worse — and inevitable.