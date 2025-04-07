MEELIS OIDSALU Politicians' missile defense obsession could end up being unreasonably expensive

The main effort of NATO allies is currently on the air defense of Ukraine and Poland. Four batteries (each with 4–8 launchers) of Patriot and its European analogue SAMP/T systems have also been sent to Ukraine. Even if one Patriot battery with four launchers was purchased (Estonia currently cannot manage more alongside other needs, including ammunition needs), it would only cover a limited area – for example, if the Tallinn area, Ämari and Paldiski were protected, it would not reach Tapa. It is possible to play up one’s air defense capabilities with deception, but this works at best with aircraft, when the enemy would fear for the pilot's life and take fewer risks.