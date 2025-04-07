Estonia and Lithuania denied EU funding for drone wall to protect border.

Estonia and Lithuania have been denied European Union funding for their proposed drone wall project to protect their borders, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry has said.
«Estonian and Lithuanian border authorities had submitted a joint application for EU funding to develop a so-called drone wall along the border, but the project was not granted funding,» the ministry told BNS in a comment.
«Estonia was the main applicant and Lithuania was a partner,» it added.
«The Interior Ministry and the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) are investing in drone and anti-drone capabilities, but in this case, we are talking only about protecting Lithuania's state border,» the ministry said.
The SBGS told BNS that Brussels rejected the funding application in early March.