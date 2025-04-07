Estonia and Lithuania denied EU funding for drone wall to protect border.

«Estonian and Lithuanian border authorities had submitted a joint application for EU funding to develop a so-called drone wall along the border, but the project was not granted funding,» the ministry told BNS in a comment.

«Estonia was the main applicant and Lithuania was a partner,» it added.

«The Interior Ministry and the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) are investing in drone and anti-drone capabilities, but in this case, we are talking only about protecting Lithuania's state border,» the ministry said.