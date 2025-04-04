Study shows location in Pärnu County as most suitable for defense industry park.

«The analysis showed that while the other shortlisted sites do not fully meet the requirements for a defense industry park, ammunition production could still be developed with certain concessions in Aidu and Piirsalu. These areas will be kept in reserve for now,» said Sirp.

The second site in Pärnu County was excluded from further consideration due to the most unfavorable impact assessment results.

«In the course of the strategic environmental impact assessment, the environmental impacts of the industrial park were assessed and compared for all pre-selection areas. The negative impacts on the environment would be the hardest to mitigate in the areas of Pärnu 2 and Piirsalu. We recommended not to build an industrial park in these areas in the prescribed volume. The environmental impact is the lowest in the pre-selection areas of North Kiviõli and Aidu. In the case of the Ermistu area in Pärnu County, there are environmental impacts, but significant negative impacts can be avoided by implementing mitigating measures,» said Jaak Järvekülg, consultant at the company Hendrikson DGE.

The government will build a basic infrastructure for a defense industry park in the Ermistu area, for which 50 million euros has been earmarked. Production buildings will be built by the companies that will start operating in the industrial park. An international selective tender will be launched next week to select the companies interested in munition production in the defense industry park.