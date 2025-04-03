Even immediately after the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Reform Party argued that Estonia did not need air defense and other new capabilities. However, the government considered it necessary to give a large part of our cannons and ammunition to Ukraine, even though it would take years to procure replacements.

The government introduced a «security tax», but it is unclear how much of it will actually go towards defense spending.

It is no less important to note that in 2021, one year before the full-scale war against Ukraine, a record 459 active-duty soldiers left, were laid off or were discharged from service in Estonia. Active-duty soldiers who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus were dismissed without legal basis or military necessity. This action cannot be interpreted as anything other than further thinning out the already thin national defense.

Has anything improved? The share of defense spending in GDP continues to increase, as if the country has embarked on a course of correcting its mistakes. At the same time, the government introduced a «security tax», but it is unclear how much of it will actually go towards defense spending. Recently, the media reported that a swimming pool and spa center will be built from the defense budget in Tapa (which is Pevkur's electoral district). There have also been delays in the construction of bunkers on the Estonian-Russian border under Pevkur»s leadership. Now that it has finally been decided to leave the Ottawa Treaty, Defense Minister Pevkur has announced that Estonia has no plans to develop, stockpile, or use anti-personnel mines, which have been banned until now. This is reminiscent of the anecdote about Winnie the Pooh, who hid a jar of honey and, as a deception tactic, left a sign saying «There is no honey here».