Body of 4th missing US soldier in Lithuania located by Estonian search dogs

The commanding general of the US 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, said at a memorial ceremony in Vilnius on Thursday that the location of the body of the last missing American soldier was identified by search dogs sent from Estonia.

He also noted that a drone equipped with ground-penetrating radar, operated by a Lithuanian private company, was used in the search for the fourth soldier.

«I am immensely grateful for what you have done for our country -- I will never forget it,» said the major general, thanking Lithuania and other NATO allies for their assistance.

He said that as soon as the US forces asked, they received helicopters, search teams, divers. When the operation began, no resources were spared. Mud was pumped out, drainage was done, and the support from Lithuanian leaders has been incredible.

Taylor emphasized that the rescue operation demonstrated the unity of NATO allies.