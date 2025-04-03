VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS Do we benefit from Russian oppositionists? Not at all

THE ANSWER TO THE TEST QUESTION MAY NOT BE PLEASING. Because of the separation described above, it is relatively difficult to find common ground among the so-called Russian oppositionists. And that is why every time a quote from a selection of their opinions appears again and again in our media space…, you just shrug your shoulders, wondering what it proves, what it gives us or does not give us, how it helps to maintain our security?

In this regard, there was a dissonance in the text presented by Raul Rebane at the Postimees opinion leaders' luncheon. When he said at the beginning of his speech: «I myself know people who have fled Russia and who are critical of everything and everyone that is happening there. As soon as the talk turns to the possibility that Russia could be one country among others, many people's vision becomes blurry and there is immediate talk about Russia as a state of power or even Russian civilization...», later in the same text he stated: «Millions of Russians have now fled from Putin's rule or are living in internal exile, by the way, just like we did in our time. Millions understand things in the same way as Europe and are doing their best to change the situation. They risk everything, their lives and the fate of their families, they are declared foreign agents, they are imprisoned.» This is the crossroads: what we want to know and what we actually know. I suspect that we rather know the first part of the text.