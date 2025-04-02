LEGACY OF OCCUPATION Estonia Wins 30-Year Property Dispute Over the Seaplane Harbour

Tallinn’s Seaplane Harbour has finally been freed from the legacy of occupation after an international arbitration tribunal ruled that Estonia acted lawfully in restoring ownership of the harbor, which had been unlawfully sold off by the Russian military.
The tribunal rejected the compensation claim filed by ELA USA Ltd, a company owned by Aleksander Rotko. ELA had filed the lawsuit in 2018, demanding over €200 million from the Estonian state, arguing that it should have been allowed to continue its timber processing and cargo business at the harbor.
After Estonia regained independence in 1991, Russian military forces remained in the country for some time. During this transitional period, documents were issued that transferred ownership of the Seaplane Harbour to companies linked to the Russian military. These firms later changed hands and eventually came under the control of businesses associated with Rotko.
The Estonian government reclaimed ownership of the Seaplane Harbour in 2006 after a long legal battle. In 2012, the harbor was opened as a museum. However, Rotko did not accept the court’s ruling, moved to the United States, and initiated an international arbitration case against Estonia, accusing the state of discrimination and persecuting investors.
According to the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, the tribunal found that Estonia had acted legally and that the harbor had been unlawfully transferred to private companies. The court confirmed that Estonia had not violated investors’ rights or engaged in discrimination and ruled that ELA had no legal basis to expect its illegitimately acquired ownership rights to remain valid.
The ruling marks the end of a 30-year legal dispute over the Seaplane Harbour. Estonia has successfully defended its interests. Today, the harbor is a significant historical site in Tallinn and a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Estonia was represented in the arbitration by the law firm Ellex Raidla.
Liisa Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, noted that this August marks 31 years since Russian occupation forces left Estonia.
«It is beyond comprehension that we are still dealing with the consequences of last-minute schemes orchestrated by the occupying army and that we have to prove our rightful claims. But we must stand up for our rights, even if it takes decades,» Pakosta said.