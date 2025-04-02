LEGACY OF OCCUPATION Estonia Wins 30-Year Property Dispute Over the Seaplane Harbour

The tribunal rejected the compensation claim filed by ELA USA Ltd, a company owned by Aleksander Rotko. ELA had filed the lawsuit in 2018, demanding over €200 million from the Estonian state, arguing that it should have been allowed to continue its timber processing and cargo business at the harbor.

After Estonia regained independence in 1991, Russian military forces remained in the country for some time. During this transitional period, documents were issued that transferred ownership of the Seaplane Harbour to companies linked to the Russian military. These firms later changed hands and eventually came under the control of businesses associated with Rotko.

The Estonian government reclaimed ownership of the Seaplane Harbour in 2006 after a long legal battle. In 2012, the harbor was opened as a museum. However, Rotko did not accept the court’s ruling, moved to the United States, and initiated an international arbitration case against Estonia, accusing the state of discrimination and persecuting investors.