Average pension rises to 817 euros

To keep pensions in balance with changes in wages and prices, pensions are recalculated every spring.

The income of senior citizens in Estonia is among the lowest in Europe. In 2023, the median net income of people over 65 in Estonia divided by the median net income of working-age people was 55 percent, compared to an average of 86 percent in the European Union. By 2024, Estonia's figure had risen to 61 percent.

In 2023, pensions were increased by 13.9 percent and last year by 10.6 percent. To secure the situation of the elderly, the government has also established a higher basic exemption for pensioners, which is 776 euros.

The amount of the national pension after indexation is now 393 euros. The base amount is 377 euros and the annual price 10 euros. In 2025, the estimated cost of indexing pensions is 124.5 million euros and the pensions of approximately 325,000 pensioners have been indexed.