RIHO TERRAS Georgia's fight for freedom is our shared fight against Russian imperialism

But is that enough? Right now, Europe's main focus remains on Ukraine and raising its own security to a new level. On top of that, every member state has a range of internal political issues that need to be resolved.

The latest major blow came from Washington. Until recently, the United States clearly supported Georgia's path toward EU membership. Cooperation between the EU and the United States has been vital in maintaining stability in the South Caucasus. Until just recently, the United States was the biggest supporter of free media and civil society in Georgia, through nonprofit organizations. With Donald Trump's return to power, that support has now vanished completely.

A death blow to democracy

Like all despots, the oligarch Bidzina has seized control of all major media outlets. One of the latest attacks on the free world was the takeover of Mtavari, Georgia's main opposition TV channel. The channel has now stopped broadcasting. Other independent outlets are being slowly suffocated, threats and repressions are a daily occurrence and keep growing. Thousands of journalists have been attacked and imprisoned, including Mzia Amaglobeli, who has become a symbol of the resistance movement.