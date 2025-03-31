RIHO TERRAS Georgia's fight for freedom is our shared fight against Russian imperialism

- By supporting Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia, we are also supporting a stronger Europe.
- Cooperation between the EU and the United States has been critically important for stability.
- The Georgian people understand that the outcome of the war will also determine their own future.
In recent weeks, decisions by the US administration, peace talks on Ukraine, and European security issues have nearly completely overshadowed developments in Georgia, member of the European Parliament Riho Terras (Isamaa) and Rasa Juknevičienė, the European Parliament's permanent rapporteur on Georgia, write.
The Georgian people's resistance against the pro-Russian government has not faded. On the contrary—during more than one hundred days and nights of protests, they have stood up to the regime of pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.
The choice is black and white—either oppose the current government and strive for European Union membership, or fall under the Kremlin's control. The only way to resolve the crisis in Georgia is to hold new and democratic elections under international supervision. But there is one caveat—Georgia needs the support of the European Union to do so.
The message from Tbilisi to Europe and Brussels is clear—Georgia's fight for its freedom is part of the broader struggle against Russian imperialism. By supporting Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia, we are also supporting a stronger Europe.
The will of the Georgian people remains firm and their goal is clear, but that may not be enough. Today, the country's outlook is bleak. The oligarch Bidzina has no desire whatsoever to move closer to Europe. On the contrary, the EU's values and rules only make him cling more tightly to Moscow and protect the billions he has raked in with the Kremlin's help.
What is even worse—not all EU member states share the same position on Georgia.
Bad news
The incumbent Georgian government's biggest ally in the EU is Viktor Orbán's Hungary, which is actively undermining the Georgian people's aspirations for independence. Hungary is blocking sanctions against Bidzina and other key figures responsible for repression, unjustified arrests, and the imprisonment of members of the opposition.
Orbán is not the only reason, however. There is a whole group of countries that ignore the growing autocracy and prefer temporary, short-lived stability—even if it comes at the cost of democracy. The reasons may be personal business interests or simply fatigue with the EU's enlargement ambitions. For many Western politicians, the South Caucasus is a secondary issue that falls outside Europe's political radar. Have we not seen this kind of attitude before? Most recently just before the full-scale war began in Ukraine in 2022, and that led to disaster.
Once again, the Baltic and Northern European countries, along with the Netherlands, are the ones who best understand the situation. Now, with a new government in place, there is also high hope for Germany. In fact, France has strong ties with the region as well, thanks largely to the efforts of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and to historical links with the Armenian diaspora.
But is that enough? Right now, Europe's main focus remains on Ukraine and raising its own security to a new level. On top of that, every member state has a range of internal political issues that need to be resolved.
The latest major blow came from Washington. Until recently, the United States clearly supported Georgia's path toward EU membership. Cooperation between the EU and the United States has been vital in maintaining stability in the South Caucasus. Until just recently, the United States was the biggest supporter of free media and civil society in Georgia, through nonprofit organizations. With Donald Trump's return to power, that support has now vanished completely.
A death blow to democracy
Like all despots, the oligarch Bidzina has seized control of all major media outlets. One of the latest attacks on the free world was the takeover of Mtavari, Georgia's main opposition TV channel. The channel has now stopped broadcasting. Other independent outlets are being slowly suffocated, threats and repressions are a daily occurrence and keep growing. Thousands of journalists have been attacked and imprisoned, including Mzia Amaglobeli, who has become a symbol of the resistance movement.
Here is another example of how serious the situation is. In mid-March, Georgia marked the anniversary of the Soviet invasion, when the Bolsheviks crushed the country's independence movement. Traditionally, this memorial has been held at a monument dedicated to the event, and foreign diplomats have attended, including representatives from the US embassy and military. This year, both were absent—something that has never happened before in history.
These changes are not just a warning sign for Georgia, they are a warning for all of Europe. President Donald Trump has become the oligarch Bidzina's greatest hope, alongside the Kremlin. Georgia is following the same path as Alexander Lukashenko's Belarus—laws are being changed daily to legitimize the suppression and silencing of protesters, even personal attacks. Employees at the foreign and defense ministries who do not suit Bidzina are fired on the spot. Society is suffocating in fear, threats, and lies—this is the same pattern we have seen from the Kremlin and its allies.
Is there any hope for Georgia?
This is a question often asked in Europe. And the answer—for now—is yes.
As mentioned earlier, President Zourabichvili has become the leader of the resistance movement. Alongside her, opposition leaders and civil society activists play a critically important role and their resilience is key. And of course, there is Ukraine—the Georgian people understand very well that the outcome of the war also determines their own future.
What we can do right now is support the Georgian people in every way we can. We must convince Europe that Georgia is one of us and not allow Orbán and other Kremlin loyalists to block sanctions against the oligarchs.
The message to the freedom fighters is the same one the British government gave to the people of Georgia in 1939: «Stay strong and keep fighting!»