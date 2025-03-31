Estonian court acquits former police top brass

In February 2019, Heldna allegedly made an agreement with Vaher to be formally placed in the service of the Police and Border Guard Board and immediately returned to his previous position at the intelligence center of the defense forces, where Heldna was already employed, and where his employment relationship was never actually interrupted. Furthermore, Vaher and Alavere arranged for him to be assigned to the Central Criminal Police's secret witness protection unit, the charges say.

According to the charges, on the same day, orders were issued which formally placed Heldna in the service of the Police and Border Guard Board and rotated him back to his existing position. As per the charges, Heldna, Vaher and Alavere were all aware that Heldna had no intention of taking up duties with the Police and Border Guard Board, and the apparent appointment was arranged for the purpose of allowing Heldna, who was working in another agency, to have the possibility to qualify for a police pension in the future.

In its description of the alleged offense, the prosecution cited legal provisions relevant to determining eligibility for a police pension and the requirements for rotation under civil service law. The only legal basis cited in the charges was a violation of section 33, subsection 1, of the Civil Service Act.