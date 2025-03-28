Vladimir Jushkin The future of the Russian economy is growth without development

Paradoxes of the war economy

First, increased military spending stimulated consumer demand and industry. In 2023, the largest increase in gross value added was recorded in the activities of hotels and catering enterprises (by 10 percent), in the information and communications sector (by the same 10 percent), in financial and insurance activities (by 8.6 percent), in wholesale and retail trade (by 7.3 percent) and construction (by 7.0 percent), which reflects an increase on the share of final consumption expenditures in GDP to 68.7 percent from 64.9 percent in 2022, including the share of household expenditure to 49.8 percent from 47.4 percent.

Secondly, during the war, real disposable incomes started to increase after the longest period of their fall in Russian history – from 2014 to 2021, the total decline in real incomes, according to official data, exceeded 3.3 percent. In three years since the start of the aggression against Ukraine, this figure will grow by at least 17.5 percent (4.0 percent in 2022, 6.9 percent in 2023 and, according to the government forecast, about 7 percent in 202419). A significant contribution to this dynamic was, of course, made by disbursements to the military personnel – since the fall of 2022, contract soldiers at the frontline were paid at least 195,000 rubles per month, and in 2024 the amount was increased to 210,000 rubles (or 2.5-3 times the average salary in Russia) while federal and regional one-time payments for signing a contract today vary from 800,000 to 3.4 million rubles. According to calculations by independent experts, from mid-2023 to mid-2024, the federal budget had paid out to the military personnel and their relatives at least three trillion rubles in salaries and compensation that equals 1.8 percent of GDP, and government economic analysts openly call the recipients of these funds «the new young rich».