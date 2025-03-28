SERGEI METLEV Estonia went all-in on the Russian question today

This world is shaped by irritating bloggers unknown to the general public, figures who have worked in semi-hidden cooperation with the Kremlin for years, and Russian politicians from the second (and sometimes first) tier of the Center Party who walk a fine line while exploiting the theme of ethnic discrimination. Their new angle is to embrace Trump's policies as potentially pro-Russian, in hopes that he will «put Estonia in its place.»

The risks have been taken​

These decisions send the signal that Estonia's security policy has become bolder, more direct, and intolerant of ambiguity. The line between «us» and «them» has grown bolder, yet it remains crossable. In light of the justified existential threat posed by Russia, Estonia has chosen a course that is unafraid to risk provoking the anger of thousands of its own residents.

Strategically, to be frank, we do not really have much of a choice—we have to go all in. Otherwise, a repeat of 1939 and 1940 in a new form is highly likely.

On the one hand, this gives the state a stronger image and instills discipline. Some people will adapt to the new reality, some will withdraw further into private life. Some will move away.