EDITORIAL The return of the ghettoization plan

Postimees believes that doubling the number of residence permits for foreign workers in Estonia will ultimately lead to the emergence of ghettos.

As we said in response to Riisalo’s plan, we also say about Keldo’s plan: it will lead to ghettoization. For example, somewhere in a Tallinn prefab area, Little Uzbekistan will emerge, where Uzbek workers who brought their families along are living compactly together and not worrying too much about their Estonian language skills. The example is not abstract: Uzbekistan has already risen to the top three in terms of residence permit recipients after Ukraine and India. However, the Internal Security Service considers Uzbekistan a risk country in terms of Islamic extremism.

Considering the family members brought along, the Estonian population would increase by about 6,000 people per year, according to forecasts. Considering our declining birth rate, the question of who would integrate whom would arise in a couple of decades. Although the minister of economic affairs says that people coming to Estonia with a temporary residence permit must leave when their employment contract ends, we cannot be sure. The Turks brought to Germany as temporary workers did not leave.

In short, increasing the quota to this extent is not a good plan, and the mantra that these are skilled workers should not make us happier. Practice has shown that Estonian state services – for example, the education system – have a limit for the acceptance of immigrants, if exceeded, the quality of the service drops dramatically. Do we have the relevant analyses and would companies that benefit from immigration be willing to contribute to the associated costs? As the old saying goes: measure twice, cut once.