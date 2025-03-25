ERKKI KOORT The Russian army cannot cease hostilities because the consequences would be even worse

From Russia's perspective, the first problem is that the objectives of the «special military operation» have not been achieved. Ukraine has neither been conquered nor forced into peace.

Reintegrating troops into civilian life will be challenging, as war has broken and hardened people. Many will certainly not return to their pre-war professions. Alcoholism, violence, and organized crime are just a few keywords. Ukraine will face the same issue.

What to keep in mind

Although Russia destroyed its professional army units and special forces in the early months of the war, it now has a more effective fighting force than before. While a variety of «ragtag» troops still reach the front, one must remember that those who could not fight died quickly, and those who survived learned to fight. The Russian military is not the second-best army in the world, but it is one of two militaries with extensive combat experience and readiness.

Russia is continuing full-force recruitment, and its information space tries to convince people that victory is very near. AFP Photo: Olga Maltseva