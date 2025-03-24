URMAS REINSALU Why is Estonia's new government underwhelming?

Kristen Michal said that the current government differs from the previous one as night differs from day. A nice phrase – but what exactly are the differences? Let us briefly look back, including at the first political decisions made by the new two-party government at last week's Cabinet meeting.
Let us recall what Prime Minister Kristen Michal promised eight months ago when he took office: confidence, competitiveness, and bold decision-making. In reality, all three ruling parties have admitted, through their own politicians, that what we had was leadership chaos, an economy-hostile policy, and delays in security-related decisions.
Firstly, the chaos in energy policy
After the elections, the people who are currently in power announced to the people of Estonia that a green revolution would begin (in the words of Kaja Kallas when taking office).
Under Michal's leadership, the Ministry of Climate was established (a name they now want to change, though not its competencies), and work began on a climate bill that has now hit a dead end. The new plan is to break it up and insert parts of it into other laws. In essence, this initiative has failed.
Based on the draft climate law, Kristen Michal also drafted a national energy development plan, which has likewise been harshly criticized.