URMAS REINSALU Why is Estonia's new government underwhelming?

Last week, the government discussed Isamaa's proposal to switch to an expenditure-based state budget law. Michal rejected the idea with the following explanation: «This year too, in accordance with the government's action plan, we intend to amend the State Budget Act. The focus is on transposing changes to the EU fiscal framework directive, and work continues on further improving the clarity and transparency of the state budget.»

Prime Minister Michal promised to involve entrepreneurs – but in reality, the consultations once more amounted to just a few days of formalities, which ultimately led to protest letters from business organizations. A month ago, all major business groups jointly requested that Estonia not rush into the EU's more ambitious target of cutting emissions by 90 percent by 2040. The government simply ignored the plea and declared its support for the target.

On bureaucracy and taxes

In his speech eight months ago, the prime minister promised that for every new regulation, an existing one would be scrapped – but this has proven unworkable. He also promised tax stability – yet taxes pushed through by the same leadership have increased by over a billion euros this year, with another wave of tax hikes looming next year.