Andres Herkel The ideological foundations of Moscow and Washington's political madness

A more lenient interpretation would describe Yarvin's vision as libertarian authoritarianism, where a significant degree of personal freedoms remains, but welfare and social safety nets are eliminated. However, politics is one area where freedom does not apply, as political leadership must be efficient and therefore authoritarian.

***

It is worth noting that Dugin has already praised Yarvin, and Yarvin's brand of techno-utopianism – if not outright techno-fascism – shares similarities with the governance model envisioned by Vaino's "miracle machine."

What is truly happening in the United States, and to what extent Russian information operations have influenced it, remains unclear. Likewise, the ultimate outcome of these developments is still uncertain. Thiel-Yarvin's thinking also includes the idea that Europe must be completely abandoned –otherwise, "harmful" democratic ideas might seep back into the United States. This, in turn, echoes the Trojan conspiracy theory, which argues that America must first and foremost free itself from the ideological grip of Brits that lasts to this day.

Who are the people behind the changes now unfolding? I believe the picture is quite diverse, but fundamentally, Americans likely fall into similar archetypes as Russians. There are ideological fanatics, like Dugin, and utopians who transfer technological engineering to society, like Vaino. Finally, there is also a large group of opportunists, conformists, and cynics – those always ready to trade worldview for a comfortable life, just like Surkov.

I believe that the latter are the most dangerous, and if bad circumstances coincide, there can be quite a lot of them.

​