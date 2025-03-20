ERKKI BAHOVSKI Masterclass on Finlandization in the Oval Office

There are several reasons why Finlandization did not succeed to the full extent. One of them is certainly the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. But there is also something else – the Soviet Union did not want to completely put the pedal to the metal in relation to Finland, because the Soviet leadership understood that if Finland was occupied, Sweden would immediately join NATO. It would not be surprising if Soviet intelligence knew about Sweden's secret plans to quickly join NATO.

But the basis of all this thinking was still the existence of the US as a great counterweight. Currently, in the case of Ukraine, this possibility is absent, because Russia and the US are essentially on the same side (or the US does not want to choose a side at all, but in any case, there is no such counterweight to the Soviet Union/Russia as during the Cold War).

Perhaps the most important reason why Finlandization was not completed was the existence of a free press and civil society. Yes, there were some pro-Soviet journalists, but there were others as well.