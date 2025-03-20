ERKKI BAHOVSKI Masterclass on Finlandization in the Oval Office

In this light, it is a little painful to read the claim that the Danish daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten's cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad are the first scandal of their kind.
Or if someone wants to doubt whether the Finnish press was actually free, it's worth comparing the television of Finland and the Estonian SSR. I have this experience and the difference in favor of Finnish television is enormous.
Ukraine is not the only one facing the threat of Finlandization. So is Europe, including Estonia. If European leaders use cautious language when talking about Donald Trump, there is a possibility that such language will trickle down to the European public. If the same newspeak we saw in the Oval Office emerges about Ukraine not wanting peace and Zelenskyy dragging the world into World War III.
The only antidote to this trend is a free press, which has the responsibility to call a spade a spade. At the same time, traditional journalism is under attack from social media platforms, trolls and alternative media that have created their own world.
Also, Finlandization as a concept seems unfair, considering the current Finnish leaders who have called things by their right names. Therefore, we should proceed from a subject-based, not an object-based, view – whether the name of such a policy should rather be Trump-ization or Vance-ization.
*Author’s play on the Estonian word väntsutamine, which means manhandling and is suggested in this context due to it sounding similar to the name of US Vice President J. D. Vance.
**A kotiryssä was a Soviet or Russian contact person of a Finnish politician, bureaucrat, businessman or other important person.