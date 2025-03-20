Prince William Arrives in Estonia for Official Visit

His Royal Highness’s first stop was Kadriorg, where he met with President Alar Karis. At Kadriorg, the Prince was welcomed by children from Lotte Kindergarten, who also presented him with a doll of Lotte — a popular Estonian cartoon character.

On Friday, Prince William will travel to Tapa to meet with British troops serving as part of NATO allied forces.

In addition, the Prince of Wales will visit the Ukrainian School and meet representatives from the Estonian Green Technology Association to learn more about innovative solutions in the field of green technology.

The visit highlights the strong bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Estonia, as well as their close cooperation on security matters.