Although the British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard hinted on Thursday that the deployment of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine might require the movement of troops from NATO's eastern flank, including Estonia, there, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that, at least based on the information currently available, such a step is not being considered.
Defmin: Sending British unit stationed in Estonia to Ukraine not on the table
Pevkur told the daily that no one has spoken to him about this issue, but he is waiting to talk to his British colleague John Healey to get more clarity. However, the British ambassador to Estonia, Ross Allen, has already assured Pevkur that there are no plans for the UK to send the unit in Estonia to Ukraine.
According to Pevkur, Allen explained to him that this was a slip of the tongue by Pollard.
«Thirdly, I would never accept such a thing. We have a 10-year defense cooperation agreement with the British,» the minister said.
«The potential contribution of allies to Ukraine will not change or affect the presence of allied forces in Estonia or, more broadly, in the Baltic Sea region. The UK-led NATO battlegroup continues to be stationed in Estonia, and preparations are underway for the first deployment of the UK reinforcement brigade to Estonia,» Pevkur said.
«Currently, preliminary discussions are taking place among allies regarding the possible deployment of European security assurance forces to Ukraine. Estonia is participating in these discussions, but no decisions have been made. The clear position of Estonia and many other European allies is that any potential European contribution must not impact NATO's defense and deterrence posture on its eastern flank. Allies, including the United Kingdom, have so far indicated that their possible contribution to Ukraine will not change or affect the presence of allied forces in the Baltic Sea region. The UK-led NATO battlegroup continues to be stationed in Estonia, and preparations are underway for the first deployment of the UK reinforcement brigade to Estonia in May during exercise Hedgehog (Siil),» the minister added.
«The UK permanent presence in Estonia with a battalion-sized battlegroup and the assignment of an additional UK brigade for the defense of Estonia have been agreed upon in the long-term at NATO summits and through the Estonia-UK defense cooperation agreement and roadmap. Revisiting these agreements is certainly not on the agenda,» Pevkur said.
According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia has always been assured in its communications with the United Kingdom that British troops are present in our region and that no steps will be taken that would weaken the deterrence and defense posture on NATO's eastern flank.
«On the contrary, at the end of last year, the UK designated a brigade to reinforce Estonia, which is being maintained and developed in the UK in a high state of readiness to strengthen Estonia. Reducing the presence of NATO allied forces would not be appropriate or timely, especially in the current security situation,» Tsahkna said.
There are 900 British soldiers in the NATO battlegroup in Estonia, and in addition, a British brigade has been assigned to defend Estonia, which will also be coming to Estonia for an exercise this year.