Defmin: Sending British unit stationed in Estonia to Ukraine not on the table

Pevkur told the daily that no one has spoken to him about this issue, but he is waiting to talk to his British colleague John Healey to get more clarity. However, the British ambassador to Estonia, Ross Allen, has already assured Pevkur that there are no plans for the UK to send the unit in Estonia to Ukraine.

According to Pevkur, Allen explained to him that this was a slip of the tongue by Pollard.

«Thirdly, I would never accept such a thing. We have a 10-year defense cooperation agreement with the British,» the minister said.

«The potential contribution of allies to Ukraine will not change or affect the presence of allied forces in Estonia or, more broadly, in the Baltic Sea region. The UK-led NATO battlegroup continues to be stationed in Estonia, and preparations are underway for the first deployment of the UK reinforcement brigade to Estonia,» Pevkur said.