The defense ministers of the three Baltic states approved the plan to establish a defense zone already back in January 2024, but further work in Estonia, led by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party), has unfortunately fallen behind schedule.

The topic also came up at Monday's ammunition procurement press conference. According to the plan, about 600 bunkers should be built on the Estonian-Russian border, but so far the venture has not progressed beyond testing prototypes. This is not about building a nuclear reactor, building reinforced concrete bunkers is nothing unprecedented. Taking into account the experience of the world wars, such a long testing period seems redundant.

The Ministry of Defense still has no overview of when the Estonian section of the defense zone might be completed and how much it will cost.

Although the defense zone project was completed already in the summer of 2023, and according to the original plan, the locations of the support points were to be determined by the end of last year, at Monday's press briefing by the Ministry of Defense, we heard from Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), that the locations are still being specified.

Inevitably, the thought arises that the slow pace is due to poor management, because the most powerful component of the process has so far been talk. Let us also recall that after Eston Kohver was kidnapped from the border, Pevkur, then minister of the interior, promised to build out the eastern border. Ten and a half years later, the eastern border has still not been completed.