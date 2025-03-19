Estonia's defense spending to equal at least 5 percent of GDP from next year

The decision is based on the military guidance of the commander of the defense forces, and its aim is to make aggression against Estonia unfeasible. With additional investments in defense capabilities, the defense budget will exceed 5 percent of GDP in the coming years, the government announced on Tuesday.

«Russia's strategic goals have not changed in any way. The eastern neighbor's aggression threatens all countries around it in Europe, those in NATO included. In order for Estonia to be securely defended, we must rapidly adapt in the increasingly dangerous security environment and drastically increase the defense budget,» Prime Minister Kristen Michal said. «Our goal is to ensure that Russia's military aggression against Estonia is unfeasible. To achieve this, we will raise defense spending to at least 5 percent of GDP.»

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that from the point of view of Estonia's defense capabilities, today is a historic day.

«Such a fundamental decision to increase defense spending has never been taken before. Going from three to five percent of GDP in the defense budget in one year is an extremely important step for the Estonian state and its people, so that the Estonian state is securely protected,» he said.