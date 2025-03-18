SANDRA LAUR NATO's eastern border alliance would reduce dependence on the world's great powers

Lessons from history

Today, we are in a situation reminiscent of 1939, when Poland was essentially left to fight alone against two aggressor states. Although Britain and France were allied with Poland and declared war on Germany, they did not provide direct military assistance to Poland. The major Western European powers hesitated, and Poland was defeated in less than a month. Can we dare to hope today that history will not repeat itself? Countries situated in calmer geopolitical settings do not perceive threats as acutely as we do. It cannot be assumed that France or Italy view the Russian threat in the same way as the Baltic states, Finland, and Poland, which are in the immediate danger zone. Germany and France have a political culture based on strategic autonomy and peace diplomacy, meaning their security strategies prioritize political maneuvering and balance-seeking. This is clearly reflected in Germany's long-standing Russia-friendly policies, where the Nord Stream 2 project was completed even after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Germany's energy dependence on Russia was not a coincidence or an inevitability, but a deliberate political choice that created a systemic weakness in European security.