ERKKI KOORT Putin is again doing what he does best

It is clear that Russia has not abandoned its goals regarding Ukraine. Given the unexpected situation, the Kremlin sees very clearly that a window of opportunity has opened. Russia naturally understands that it is currently impossible to defeat Ukraine militarily, but the intensity of hybrid attacks and intelligence operations continues. Moscow's hopes may never be fulfilled, and achieving a 100 percent result is likely impossible under current conditions, but the problem also is that Putin has been given the impression that it is worth trying.

The US, led by Trump, has adopted a plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. In general, when resolving conflicts, it is necessary to make concessions or exclude those who are unwilling or unable to make concessions. In the equation for ending Russia's war of aggression, the US seems to have chosen a path according to which the constant is Putin and the variable is Zelenskyy. The US is undoubtedly taking into account which of the countries is a nuclear power and which is not. The possible chaos in Russia after Putin has the same frightening effect on the US and, in fact, on many other Western countries as the collapse of the USSR did. Back then, many countries also chose the USSR as the constant in this equation, while we were supposed to be the variables.