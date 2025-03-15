Ukraine's fate will not necessarily mirror Finland's. Despite all the pressure, Ukraine will ultimately decide for itself what it will do.

The Finnish government and especially Field Marshal Mannerheim knew that help would not arrive in time, and if peace was not made through concessions, occupation awaited. Since the front had been holding for some time, the bitter Moscow Peace Treaty came as a surprise to some in the rear. In the Continuation War, Finland sought compensation, with well-known results.

Is history now repeating itself in Ukraine? Of course not. History is not a photocopier, and we are not robots, although there are long periods in history, such as Russia's centuries-long imperialist and autocratic traditions, that have tormented its neighbors. Russia has not come to terms with its past. It is often said that those who do not learn from past mistakes are doomed to repeat them. Germany learned and became a democracy; Russia did not.

Ukraine's fate will not necessarily mirror Finland's. Despite all the pressure, Ukraine will ultimately decide for itself what it will do—just as Finland did. Ukraine continues to receive support; it is not as alone as Finland was in the spring of 1940. While Finland was fighting for its survival, Western Europe was already engulfed in a major war, leaving little chance to help small peripheral states, even if they had wanted to. Now Europe has the opportunity and the duty to learn from history. Evil does not stop unless it is stopped. In the spring of 1940, the United States wanted to stay far from European wars. How did that story end?

On March 14, 1940, Marshal Mannerheim issued his final order of the war to his soldiers. It ended with these words: «We are proudly aware of our historic duty, which we have fulfilled: the defense of Western civilization, our heritage for centuries. But we also know that we have paid, down to the last penny, the debt we owed the West.»

Ukraine does not owe the West anything either. Slava Ukraini!