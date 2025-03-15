VESA VASARA Ukraine will determine its own peace

Finns do not commemorate the start of the war on November 30, 1939, but families remember their fallen on the day of peace. The Association of Fallen Soldiers' Relatives used to organize memorial services to mourn the dead and give thanks for independence. On the day of the peace treaty in 1980, I accompanied my mother, who had lost her father as a little girl, to the cathedral. Even President Kekkonen was there—perhaps that is why it remains in my memory. During his long tenure, Kekkonen tried to teach Finns how to coexist peacefully with a dangerous neighbor and endure limitations on foreign policy sovereignty. Some accepted the lesson, but few truly believed in this so-called friendship. Everyone remembered all too well what the neighbor was capable of.
Now, efforts are being made to achieve peace in Ukraine. Ukraine, too, has been fighting alone. However, it has received aid from the West, including weapons. Not enough to win, but not so little as to lose. Finland, Estonia, and other neighbors of Russia have done much and continue to support Ukraine. After three years of war, Ukraine is being given advice, and now even orders are coming from across the Atlantic. There is talk of ceasefires, security guarantees, and territorial concessions. Finland, too, was advised and encouraged in the winter of 1939-40: hold on a little longer, and we will send 50,000 British and French troops to help. Alongside their selfless aid, they also had their own interests—securing Norway's ports and Northern Sweden's iron ore from Hitler's Germany. Later, during the armistice, Finland's nickel reserves in Petsamo became strategically important, but that is another story. No one had even heard of rare earth metals back then.