Very often, Donald Trump, with his extravagant and unpredictable behavior, resembles a person possessed by demons. I believe this to be true. And one of those demons is old age. In June, the US president will turn 79. At this age, hormone levels have drastically decreased, leading to insomnia, anxiety disorders, rapid fatigue, and weakened empathy. Reaction times slow down, and sexual drive diminishes, causing irritability and nervous exhaustion. Even if a person has accumulated knowledge and experience throughout their life, at 79, their mind resembles a vast warehouse – filled with many things, yet finding the right ones increasingly becomes a challenge. So, on a human level, Donald Trump can be understood. And the fact that he does not remember calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator is entirely explainable. Another thing is that there are many other demons around the American president.
If we accept that Donald Trump does not belong to himself, that he is weak at self-management and under the control of other people, the situation of world politics looks hopeless.
I don't know how many of them are hiding in the shadows, but Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk are in the spotlight, not hiding their essence. It seems that these people in Trump's entourage are simply exploiting their patron's weaknesses for personal gain. It seems that it is Vance, as an evil genius, who is whispering in Trump's ear all kinds of bad advice to compromise him. If Trump resigns, the presidency will be vacant, and Vance, with his scandal-tainted reputation, would not get it any other way. And Elon Musk, who has invested 75 million dollars in Trump's election campaign, clearly expects to get it back and make a profit. And he may succeed. Musk's companies already have lucrative contracts with the government (SpaceX, for example), and the money collected in public administration can be channeled into his various projects, including the creation of cryptocurrency reserves.