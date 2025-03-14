ANDREY KUZICHKIN There's a fairly clear principle behind Trump's behavior

If we accept that Donald Trump does not belong to himself, that he is weak at self-management and under the control of other people, the situation of world politics looks hopeless. However, the effectiveness of a system is determined by how it responds to challenges. I think that Europe needs to accept Trump as a test of strength, to suffer, to heal and to grow stronger. After all, the fate of the world is at stake.

I am sure that when Volodymyr Zelenskyy crossed the threshold of the Oval Office, he fell into a trap masterfully set by Vance and other individuals unknown to us. It was clear in advance that Trump does not need Ukraine, but Zelenskyy's capitulation as a symbol of triumph. And the empty agreement on resources was supposed to visualize Trump's promise to establish peace in Ukraine. No one could have predicted that the cornered Zelenskyy would bare his teeth, then go on the offensive, and leave as a hero. And Trump would experience a humiliating defeat. But the blame for this lies entirely and completely on Vance. Could things have gone differently? No. However, Zelenskyy could have avoided burning bridges and kept the White House door open for himself. Zelenskyy's team simply did not prepare him well for the meeting with Trump. It would have been necessary to take into account that Trump is a man who is "addicted" to television. For him, images and retorts matter more than the actual meaning of what is happening. Everyone knew very well that Zelenskyy's clothing was a powerful irritant for Trump and his entourage. Hence, let's make an unexpected move and let Zelenskyy come either in a mourning suit or a suit in the style of a military uniform. And certainly with a badge that symbolizes the friendship between Ukraine and the United States.