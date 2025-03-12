PEETER KOPPEL Sorry, climate change isn’t our biggest concern

Meanwhile, China is gradually becoming more aggressive. It is sending suspicious threatening signals in the direction of Taiwan, it is expanding its influence in Africa and the Pacific, and it is also directing more and more resources into its war machine. Yet some Western leaders still seem convinced that their most urgent task is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. How adorable.

Does anyone really believe that geopolitics will pause for the sake of climate goals? While Europe is racked with guilt over its carbon footprint, China is building new coal-fired power plants at breakneck speed, and Russia is using energy carriers as political leverage. The result? The West is imposing restrictions on itself, while its opponents are essentially doing whatever they want. No, of course the Chinese have also talked about how they too will be carbon neutral by 2060. Communists’ promises are always pure gold, aren't they?

Pictured: Guohua coal-fired power station in Dingzhou, Baoding, in the Hebei Province of northern China. Photo: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo/Scanpix