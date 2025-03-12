Prince of Wales to visit Estonia next week

President Alar Karis will meet the Prince of Wales in Kadriorg on March 20.

On Friday, March 21, His Royal Highness will travel to Tapa, where he will meet British troops serving as part of NATO allied forces.

Additionally, the Prince of Wales will visit a Ukrainian school and meet with representatives of the Estonian Cleantech Association to learn more about innovative solutions in the green technology sector.

The visit highlights the strong bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Estonia, as well as the countries' cooperation in security.