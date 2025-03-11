EDITORIAL The Reform Party's final lifeline

Add to this the contradictions with the definition of the voter base for local elections, where the Social Democrats have reluctantly agreed to strip Russian citizens of their right to vote, but still want to grant voting rights to gray passport holders. There are approximately 60,000 of these stateless persons in Estonia.

The current tussle in the coalition is understandable, as the Reform Party's support among eligible voters has dropped to 16 percent, already behind both Isamaa and Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE). The Center Party is following them quite closely, and the aforementioned Social Democrats are not far behind.

The Reform Party should present the Social Democrats with the ultimatum: either you support the basic policy theses that are beneficial to Estonia, or you leave the government.

Right now is the right time, or even high time, for the Reform Party to rethink its goals and present the Social Democrats with the ultimatum: either you support the basic policy theses that are beneficial to Estonia, or you leave the government. The three whales that would be beneficial to both Estonia and the Reform Party would be the following – local government voting rights only for Estonian citizens (plus residents from EU member states), a review of tax increases, and decisive cuts to the state sector.

Together with Estonia 200, the Reform Party would have a narrow majority in parliament, which can probably count on additional support from other groups and also from the row by the window. Estonia 200 will not be a problem, because the members of the party, the rating of which has been below the election threshold for a long time, are probably already quietly considering what they will do in the future.

The Reform Party still has a chance.