Defending Estonia is not just about the military. It is a whole, where the task of the defense forces is to fight battles. One can be sure that after Russia emerges from isolation, Moscow will begin planning more hybrid operations and increase intelligence activities. To counter this, attention must also be paid to the special services.

The challenge is very simple – if we invest enough in the military but not in broad-based national defense, then that is a problem. An example is Iraq, which invested huge sums in tanks and helicopters with US help, but terrorists armed with machine guns destabilized the entire country.

Broad-based national defense has been on the sidelines for some time, but it should be brought back to the center of the table, because then we will be stronger as a society and will be able to cope with crises.

The process of updating the Estonian security policy framework is underway. Previous versions have always referred to the alliance with the US. Let us hope that this will continue to be the case and that all our agreements will be upheld, but the US is nevertheless currently pressuring Ukraine to make peace in a way that will not bring a just peace and does not meet Estonia's interests. Putting together this version of the framework will be a major challenge for the government.

In fact, in a rather complicated security situation, the government has a lot of challenges. By now, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has left the government, but it did not seem that these decisions were solely the responsibility of the SDE.