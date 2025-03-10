Estonian and Ukrainian national detained as drone photography spying suspects in Latvia.

Spokespeople for VDD told Postimees that criminal proceedings were initiated against both suspects on the same day under a section of the Penal Code dealing with the illegal collection of non-public information with the intent to transfer it to a foreign state or foreign organization, either directly or through an intermediary.

The security service seized from the suspects five mobile phones, four drones, two cameras, one USB flash drive, and a wild camera, which had been installed to monitor critical infrastructure, the spokespeople said.

Both individuals had been detained in Estonia on Feb. 12 for using drones near critical infrastructure. Also, one of the suspects had been warned in 2024 that unauthorized filming near critical infrastructure sites in Latvia was prohibited.

The suspects have been taken into custody.

It emerged over the weekend that the detained Estonian citizen is Matthias Rikka, known as a train enthusiast photographer.